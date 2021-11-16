MARKET NEWS

English
PM Narendra Modi to address inaugural session of Presiding Officers' Conference tomorrow

The All India Presiding Officers' Conference (AIPOC), the apex body of the Legislatures in India, is celebrating its 100th year in 2021.

PTI
November 16, 2021 / 07:58 AM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the inaugural session of the 82nd All India Presiding Officers' Conference on November 17 at 10 am via video conferencing, the PMO said. (Illustration: Moneycontrol)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the inaugural session of the 82nd All India Presiding Officers' Conference on November 17 via video conferencing, his office said. The All India Presiding Officers' Conference (AIPOC), the apex body of the Legislatures in India, is celebrating its 100th year in 2021.

To commemorate the centennial year of AIPOC, the 82nd edition of the All India Presiding Officers' Conference will be held in Shimla on November 17-18, 2021, the Prime Minister's Office said in a statement. The first conference was also held in Shimla in 1921.

Prime Minister Modi will address the inaugural session of the 82nd All India Presiding Officers' Conference on November 17 at 10 am via video conferencing, the PMO said.

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur and Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman Harivansh will be present on the occasion.
PTI
Tags: #Himachal Pradesh #India #Narendra Modi
first published: Nov 16, 2021 07:36 am

