PM Narendra Modi to address CoWIN Global Conclave today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will share his thoughts at the CoWIN Global Conclave on July 5 as India seeks to offer the ‘CoWIN’ platform as a digital public good to countries to run their own COVID-19 vaccination exercises.
About 50 countries, including Canada, Mexico, Nigeria, Panama and Uganda, have shown interest in adopting the digital platform for their vaccination drives, Dr RS Sharma, the Chief Executive Officer of the National Health Authority (NHA), had said recently. Sharma had also said that India is ready to share the open-source CoWIN software for free
“The prime minister has directed officials to create an open-source version of the platform and give it to any country that wants it for free,” Sharma had said.
PM Modi's address is scheduled to begin at 3 pm. Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan will inaugurate the conclave being held virtual amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Foreign Secretary HV Shringla and Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan, besides Sharma, are also expected to speak at the event.
COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker: All you need to know about manufacturing and pricing
The virtual meet will see participation from health and technology experts representing countries from around the world.
The event is aimed at sharing India's experience regarding universal vaccination against COVID-19 using the purpose-built CoWIN platform, according to the NHA.
The platform was developed as the central information technology (IT) system for strategising, implementing, monitoring, and evaluating COVID-19 vaccinations.
In an interview with Moneycontrol on June 22, Sharma has claimed that CoWIN can handle close to two crore vaccinations per day, and the platform can be scaled. “Every transaction on the platform is done through API (application programming interface) and yesterday (June 21) at 12.04 pm, we hit 30,000 hits a second. We got 1.38 million (13.8 lakh) API calls in a minute. We should be able to cater to all the load that comes on the platform,” he said.
Follow Moneycontrol’s full coverage of the coronavirus pandemic here(With inputs from PTI)