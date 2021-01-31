PM Narendra Modi to address 2021's first 'Mann Ki Baat' today

File image: Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the first ‘Mann Ki Baat’ of 2021 on January 31. The monthly radio address will be aired at 11.00 am. This will be the 73rd episode of the ‘Mann Ki Baat’ programme.

The speech, addressed to the nation, comes a day before Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presents Union Budget 2021-22.

"Tune in tomorrow, 31st January at 11 AM. #MannKiBaat," PM Modi said in a tweet on January 30.

The prime minister may touch upon India’s COVID-19 vaccination drive, which started on January 16. India has given the first dose of the vaccines to at least 37 lakh people so far. Timely completion of the vaccination process is being seen as crucial for returning to pre-pandemic normalcy.

In the previous episode of ‘Mann Ki Baat’ on December 27, 2020, PM Modi had spoken about the challenges faced by India and the world in the year gone by, in context of the coronavirus pandemic. He said that citizens had shown great determination during this period.