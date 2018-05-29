App
Last Updated : May 29, 2018 10:16 PM IST | Source: PTI

PM Narendra Modi tells officials to ensure assistance to rain-affected areas in K'taka

Amid heavy downpour in parts of Karnataka, Prime Minister Narendra Modi today spoke to officials and directed them to ensure all possible assistance in the affected areas.

Amid heavy downpour in parts of Karnataka, Prime Minister Narendra Modi today spoke to officials and directed them to ensure all possible assistance in the affected areas. Heavy downpour lashed the coastal districts of Dakshina Kannada and Udupi for the third day today, inundating low-lying areas and flooding roads, disrupting traffic and throwing life out of gear.

"I pray for the safety and wellbeing of all those affected by heavy rains in various parts of Karnataka. Have spoken to officials and asked them to ensure all possible assistance in the affected areas," Modi said in a tweet.

The Home Ministry said it has reviewed the situation in Managalore and is rushing additional teams of National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) to assist the local administration in handling rescue and relief operations.
