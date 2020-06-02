PM Modi Speech LIVE | World looking for trusted, reliable partner, India has potential, says PM Modi



At 11 AM today, Prime Minister @narendramodi will address the #CIIAnnualSession2020. He will speak on the subject- “Getting Growth Back.”

After Unlock-1 has been announced, this would be the Prime Minister’s first major speech on aspects relating to the Indian economy. — PMO India (@PMOIndia) June 2, 2020

In his first speech since announcement of Unlock 1, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is speaking at the Confederation of Indian Industry's (CII) Annual Session 2020. The Prime Minister is addressing "Getting Growth Back", at 11 am on June 2. The PMO tweeted: "At 11 AM today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the #CIIAnnualSession2020. He will speak on the subject- “Getting Growth Back.” After Unlock-1 has been announced, this would be the Prime Minister’s first major speech on aspects relating to the Indian economy."

PM Modi will inaugurate the Annual Session 2020 on the occasion of 125 years of CII, the industry body said.