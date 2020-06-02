Live now
Jun 02, 2020 11:29 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
PM Modi Speech LIVE | World looking for trusted, reliable partner, India has potential, says PM Modi
Live coverage of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's address at the CII Annual Session 2020
In his first speech since announcement of Unlock 1, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is speaking at the Confederation of Indian Industry's (CII) Annual Session 2020. The Prime Minister is addressing "Getting Growth Back", at 11 am on June 2. The PMO tweeted: "At 11 AM today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the #CIIAnnualSession2020. He will speak on the subject- “Getting Growth Back.” After Unlock-1 has been announced, this would be the Prime Minister’s first major speech on aspects relating to the Indian economy."
PM Modi will inaugurate the Annual Session 2020 on the occasion of 125 years of CII, the industry body said.
At 11 AM today, Prime Minister @narendramodi will address the #CIIAnnualSession2020. He will speak on the subject- “Getting Growth Back.”
After Unlock-1 has been announced, this would be the Prime Minister’s first major speech on aspects relating to the Indian economy.— PMO India (@PMOIndia) June 2, 2020
PM Modi LIVE | Made in India products should be Made for the world. We will need to determine targets to take this goal forward. The country expects this from you (industry, industry bodies).
PM Modi LIVE | The world is now more interconnected. And the world's expectations from India has risen. India has led on this front, when countries were fighting their battles India helped more than 150 countries will medicines. The world is looking for a trusted, reliable partner. India has the potential, strength and ability. We, our industries should take advantage of this sentiment. trust, quality and competitiveness should be apart of Make in India. For every step you take the government will take four. As PM I assure you the government is with you. Trust me, getting growth back is not that difficult. Indian industries have a clear path of Atmanirbhar Bharat. We will become more strong and impress the world and self-reliant India will be integrated and supportive of the world economy.
PM Modi LIVE | Re-strengthening economy against Corona is one of our highest priorities. For this, the government has taken immediate decisions. We have also taken decisions which will help the country in the long run. Reforms are not random, scattered decisions; they are systemic, planned, integrated, inter-connected and futuristic process
PM Modi LIVE | Strengthening economy one of top priorities alongside fighting coronavirus; have taken decisions that will help country in long run. More than Rs 53,000 crore of financial assistance given under Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Scheme of free ration to poor and migrant workers. Coronavirus may have slowed economy, but India will get its growth back
PM Modi LIVE | To make Atmanirbhar Bharat a reality we need these 5 qualities to get back our growth trajectory:
> Intent
> Inclusion
> Investment
> Infrastructure
> Innovation
PM Modi LIVE | Today, on the one hand we've to save lives of our countrymen andon the other hand, we've to stabilize country's economy. In this situation, CII has started the talk of "Getting Growth Back" and I congratulate all the people of Indian industry for this: PM Modi
PM Modi LIVE | "We will definitely get our growth back. You may wonder how I am so confident despite these trying times... there are many reasons. I trust India's capabilities and crisis management. I trust India's talent and technology, India's innovation and intellect. I trust our farmers, SMEs, and entrepreneurs. And I trust India's industry leaders. That is why I say yes, India will get its growth back."
