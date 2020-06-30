PM Narendra Modi speech | Arranging to implement 'One Nation, One Ration Card' scheme across India, says PM

Arrangements are being made to implement the ‘One Nation, One Ration Card’ scheme across the country. Poor people who leave their villages and migrate to different places for employment or other needs will get the maximum benefit out of this scheme, said Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The prime minister made the remark while addressing the nation on June 30. In his address, the PM announced the extension of Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Yojana till November-end.

With this extension, 80 crore people will get free grains for the next five months. Under the scheme, every household will be provided with 5 kg of rice or wheat every month until November. Additionally, the government will also provide 1 kg chana dal to every household.

According to the PM, the extension of PM Garib Kalyan Yojana will cost Rs 90,000 crore to the Centre. And if the expenses of the last three months added to it, then the cost to Centre rises to Rs 1.5 lakh crore, said the prime minister.

The June 30 address was the prime minister's sixth address to the nation since the outbreak of the novel coronavirus pandemic. Before this, the PM had addressed the nation on May 12 when he had announced Rs 20-lakh-crore financial package to boost the economy recovering from coronavirus-induced lockdown.