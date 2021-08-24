MARKET NEWS

PM Narendra Modi speaks to Vladimir Putin over Afghanistan situation

PTI
August 24, 2021 / 03:25 PM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to Russian President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday, and the two leaders had a detailed discussion on the evolving situation in Afghanistan.

Modi tweeted, "Had a detailed and useful exchange of views with my friend President Putin on recent developments in Afghanistan. We also discussed issues on the bilateral agenda, including India-Russia cooperation against COVID-19. We agreed to continue close consultations on important issues."

Modi had on Monday spoken to German Chancellor Angela Merkel over the Afghanistan situation and its implications on the region and the world. Both leaders had emphasised the importance of maintaining peace and security.
Tags: #Afghanistan #Current Affairs #India #Kabul #Narendra Modi #PM Modi #Taliban #Vladimir Putin
