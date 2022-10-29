English
    PM Narendra Modi speaks to Qatar's Amir Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani

    Modi also conveyed him his best wishes for a successful football World Cup in Qatar.

    PTI
    October 29, 2022 / 05:05 PM IST

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday spoke to Qatar's Amir Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani as the two leaders agreed to jointly celebrate the 50 years of diplomatic relations between the two countries in 2023.

    He tweeted, ''Was happy to speak with HH Amir @TamimBinHamad of Qatar. Thanked him for his gracious Diwali greetings, and conveyed best wishes for a successful @FIFAWorldCup in Qatar. We agreed to jointly celebrate 50 yrs of India-Qatar diplomatic relations in 2023.''
    PTI
    first published: Oct 29, 2022 05:05 pm
