PM Modi to discuss economy and commerce in meeting with ministers and secretaries with an eye on general elections

Sep 18, 2022

The meeting gains “utmost importance” against the backdrop of a World Bank report indicating that the globe could face a recession next year as central banks tighten monetary policy, one of the officials said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will meet the council of ministers and all secretaries later this month for a threadbare discussion on economy and commerce, officials familiar with the matter told Hindustan Times.

“Also for a long time, economy and commerce have not been discussed at such meetings,” the official added.

The meeting, to be held either on September 28 or 30, will take stock of economy and commerce outcomes with only 20 months left for the next general election and set new targets and deadlines for a further push to growth and new investments while bracing for the global slowdown.

first published: Sep 18, 2022 11:09 am
