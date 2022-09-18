English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Open App
    Live Now | DECMA Definedge Conference on Market Analysis.Click to watch
    you are here: HomeNewsIndia

    PM Modi to discuss economy and commerce in meeting with ministers and secretaries with an eye on general elections

    The meeting gains “utmost importance” against the backdrop of a World Bank report indicating that the globe could face a recession next year as central banks tighten monetary policy, one of the officials said.

    Moneycontrol News
    September 18, 2022 / 11:21 AM IST
    PM Narendra Modi

    PM Narendra Modi

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi will meet the council of ministers and all secretaries later this month for a threadbare discussion on economy and commerce, officials familiar with the matter told Hindustan Times.

    The meeting gains “utmost importance” against the backdrop of a World Bank report indicating that the globe could face a recession next year as central banks tighten monetary policy, one of the officials said.

    “Also for a long time, economy and commerce have not been discussed at such meetings,” the official added.

    The meeting, to be held either on September 28 or 30, will take stock of economy and commerce outcomes with only 20 months left for the next general election and set new targets and deadlines for a further push to growth and new investments while bracing for the global slowdown.

    Moneycontrol could not independently verify this report.
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #Indian economy
    first published: Sep 18, 2022 11:09 am
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.