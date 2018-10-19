App
Last Updated : Oct 19, 2018 03:14 PM IST | Source: PTI

PM Narendra Modi seeks views on how IT, electronic sectors can help make 'new India'

"Dear professionals associated with the IT sector, technocrats and tech-lovers, I have a request...Have a look at this Open Forum on the 'Narendra Modi Mobile App' and share your views," he tweeted.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Prime Minister Narendra Modi Friday sought views of IT professionals on how the technology and electronic manufacturing sectors can help in making a "new India".

He gave a link which takes people to the Narendra Modi app.

It says, on October 24, the prime minister will address a huge "townhall" with people associated with IT and electronic manufacturing sector.

Professionals, experts and technocrats from all over India will take part in the event, it says.

They will discuss with the him, ways through which the vibrant IT and electronic manufacturing sector can undertake initiatives and volunteer to contribute in building a "new India".
First Published on Oct 19, 2018 03:12 pm

