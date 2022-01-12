PM Modi's Security Breach: Supreme Court to give order on setting up probe committee today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi was stuck on a flyover for almost 20 minutes on his way to Punjab to attend an event on January 5 after protesters blocked his way.

The Supreme Court will pronounce its order on January 12 on setting up of a committee, which will be headed by a former top court judge, to probe the security breach during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Punjab’s Ferozepur.

A bench headed by Chief Justice of India NV Ramana will pass the order in this regard, reported news agency ANI.

Earlier on January 10, the apex court agreed to set up an independent committee to investigate the security lapse during PM’s visit to Punjab on January 5. In the committee, the SC proposed to include DGP Chandigarh; IG of National Investigation Agency; Registrar General of Punjab and Haryana High Court; and ADGP (security) of Punjab.

The apex court had asked both the Centre and Punjab governments not to go ahead with their inquiries in the matter by the committees constituted by them.

On January 5, the prime minister's convoy was stranded on a flyover due to a blockade by protesters in Ferozepur after which he returned from poll-bound Punjab without attending the planned events, including a rally.

Following this, on January 7, the apex court directed the Registrar General of the Punjab and Haryana High Court to "secure and preserve" the records pertaining to arrangements made for the prime minister's visit to Punjab when there was a "massive security breach".