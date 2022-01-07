PM Narendra Modi's security breach: Centre's 3-member probe panel reaches Ferozepur

The Centre set up a three-member panel to investigate the security breach that stalled Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Punjab trip on January 6.



Three-member panel formed to probe security lapse during PM Modi's Punjab visit has reached Ferozepur: Govt Sources

A three-member panel set up by the Centre to investigate the security breach that stalled Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Punjab trip reached Ferozepur on January 7, reported news agency ANI citing government sources.

In a "major security lapse", PM Modi's convoy was left stranded on a flyover in Ferozepur on January 5 after some protesting farmers blocked the road forcing him to return from poll-bound Punjab without attending any event or rally.

The next day, the Cente formed the panel, an announcement made hours after a minister indicated that some big and tough decisions" were being taken by the Union Home Ministry.

The committee announced by the Union Home Ministry will inquire into "serious lapses" in security arrangements which exposed the VVIP to grave risk. The panel will be led by Sudhir Kumar Saxena, Secretary (Security) in the Cabinet Secretariat. Its other members are Intelligence Bureau joint director Balbir Singh and Special Protection Group IG S Suresh.

Earlier on January 6, the Punjab government announced its own two-member panel to investigate lapses. It has been asked to submit its report in three days.

Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi, however, claimed that a last-minute change of travel plans by Modi led to the situation.