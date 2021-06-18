PM Modi launches customised crash course programmes to create 1 lakh COVID-19 frontline warriors

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on June 18 said there is a target to create 100,000 COVID-19 workers in India. Speaking at the virtual launch of the ‘Customized Crash Course programme for COVID-19 workers, PM Modi said the course will be completed in three months so these trained professionals will be immediately available to be deployed.

"Skill, reskill and upskill is the mantra that became even more crucial during COVID-19. The rate at which technology is changing, it is very important to get upskilled to keep up," he added.

PM Modi launched the frontline workers' programme virtually. The launch commenced the programme in 111 training centres spread over 26 states.

The prime minister added that COVID-19 pandemic is not over and till the time the mutations exist, the country needs to be prepared for the challenges.

"In a short period, India has upgraded its medical facilities for COVID-19 including creation of PPE kits and hospital infrastructure. It is still work in progress. In far-flung areas, ventilators and oxygen concentrators are being sent to hospitals. We are on a war footing to set up more than 1,500 oxygen plants across India," said PM Modi.

The programme aims to skill and upskill over 100,000 COVID warriors across the country. The training will be imparted to these warriors in six customised job roles namely Home Care Support, Basic Care Support, Advanced Care Support, Emergency Care Support, Sample Collection Support, and Medical Equipment Support.

There will be a three-week training followed by on-the-job training for three months in medical institutions across the country. A Rs 2 lakh accident insurance will also be provided.

"I believe that these new skills will be helpful in saving the life of fellow Indians. This is a special opportunity to play a role in bringing a difference to humanity," added the prime minister.

The programme has been designed as a special programme under the Central Component of Pradhan Mantri Kaushal Vikas Yojana 3.0, with total financial outlay of Rs 276 crore. The programme will create skilled non-medical healthcare workers to fill the present and future needs of manpower in the health sector.

Talking about the COVID-19 pandemic and the initiatives, PM Modi said that the government is taking additional efforts to spruce up the medical facilities.

"We are setting new AIIMS institutes. Further, we are serious in creating new healthcare professionals and also understand the need to constantly reform medical education. I would also like to express my gratitude to the ASHA workers, Auxiliary Nurse Midwife (ANM) and Anganwadi workers who have played a key role in keeping COVID-19 under control, from minimising infection to vaccination," he added.

The prime minister emphasised that everyone above the age of 18 years should make use of the new phase of the COVID-19 vaccination drive that will commence from June 21.

Addressing the nation on June 7, PM Modi had announced that free vaccination for COVID-19 e will be provided to all citizens above 18 years of age from June 21. He also reiterated that masks and social distancing (six-feet distance) will continue to be important.