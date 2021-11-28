MARKET NEWS

PM Narendra Modi says resolve with which Jal Jeevan Mission was started coming true

Jal Jeevan Mission is envisioned to provide safe and adequate drinking water through individual household tap connections by 2024 to all households in rural India.

PTI
November 28, 2021 / 08:14 AM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi tagged a tweet by Union Minister of Jal Shakti Gajendra Singh Shekhawat which included a video of a woman in Ladakh talking about how her life had become easy due to tap water coming to the doorstep of her house. (Illustration: Moneycontrol)

The resolve with which the Jal Jeevan Mission was started is coming true, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on November 27 as he tagged a minister's tweet which included a video of a woman in Ladakh talking about how tap water at the doorstep of her home had made life easy. Jal Jeevan Mission is envisioned to provide safe and adequate drinking water through individual household tap connections by 2024 to all households in rural India.

PM Modi tagged a tweet by Union Minister of Jal Shakti Gajendra Singh Shekhawat which included a video of a woman in Ladakh talking about how her life had become easy due to tap water coming to the doorstep of her house.

"This is also the real objective of Jal Jeevan Mission. The resolve with which this campaign was started is coming true," the prime minister said.

Also read | PM Modi directs officials to review plans for easing of international travel curbs amid omicron concern

Meanwhile, in another tweet, PM Modi also hailed Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar for reportedly enrolling in a Japanese language course, saying he is someone who loves to learn new things and his decision to learn Japanese is another step in that direction.
Tags: #Current Affairs #Gajendra Singh Shekhawat #India #Narendra Modi
first published: Nov 28, 2021 08:10 am

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.