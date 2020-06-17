PM Narendra Modi said lockdown period over, need to plan for Unlock 2.0 : K Chandrasekhar Rao

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has made it clear there will be not be any further lockdown in the country and the unlock phase has begun, Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao said on June 17.

Modi's remarks came during a virtual meet with Chief Ministers on the COVID-19 situation following a request for clarity on lockdown by Rao, who cited rumours that a lockdown could be imposed once again in the country, a state government release said.

Rao also cited his response to people that the Prime Minister would not take a lockdown decision without talking to all the Chief Ministers.

Coronavirus India News LIVE Updates

"There will not be any lockdown in the country. The four phases of lockdown is over. Unlock 1.0 is going on now. We all should discuss on what to do about Unlock 2.0 issue," the release quoted the Prime Minister.

In the meeting, Rao explained to Modi the measures taken by the state government to contain the spread of the virus.

Rao said COVID-19 was under control in the state and expressed confidence that a decisive victory would be achieved against the virus due to the efforts put in by both the Centre and the states.

The virus cases were mainly reported in Hyderabad and its neighbouring districts and strong efforts were being made to check the infection in these areas, the chief minister said.

Observing that life was returning to normal, Rao said migrant workers were getting ready to work in other states and facilities should be provided to them.

On reports that Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar is not allowing workers from his state to travel to Telangana, Rao said in a lighter vein: "Nitish ji, we are taking care of Hamalis coming from your state very well. Our Chief Secretary is also a Bihari. Please send the Hamalis," he said.

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others. Download a copy