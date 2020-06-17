App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Jun 17, 2020 10:34 PM IST | Source: PTI

PM Narendra Modi said lockdown period over, need to plan for Unlock 2.0 : K Chandrasekhar Rao

Modi's remarks came during a virtual meet with Chief Ministers on the COVID-19 situation following a request for clarity on lockdown by Rao, who cited rumours that a lockdown could be imposed once again in the country, a state government release said.

PTI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has made it clear there will be not be any further lockdown in the country and the unlock phase has begun, Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao said on June 17.

Modi's remarks came during a virtual meet with Chief Ministers on the COVID-19 situation following a request for clarity on lockdown by Rao, who cited rumours that a lockdown could be imposed once again in the country, a state government release said.

Rao also cited his response to people that the Prime Minister would not take a lockdown decision without talking to all the Chief Ministers.

Close

Coronavirus India News LIVE Updates

related news

"There will not be any lockdown in the country. The four phases of lockdown is over. Unlock 1.0 is going on now. We all should discuss on what to do about Unlock 2.0 issue," the release quoted the Prime Minister.

In the meeting, Rao explained to Modi the measures taken by the state government to contain the spread of the virus.

Rao said COVID-19 was under control in the state and expressed confidence that a decisive victory would be achieved against the virus due to the efforts put in by both the Centre and the states.

The virus cases were mainly reported in Hyderabad and its neighbouring districts and strong efforts were being made to check the infection in these areas, the chief minister said.

Observing that life was returning to normal, Rao said migrant workers were getting ready to work in other states and facilities should be provided to them.

On reports that Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar is not allowing workers from his state to travel to Telangana, Rao said in a lighter vein: "Nitish ji, we are taking care of Hamalis coming from your state very well. Our Chief Secretary is also a Bihari. Please send the Hamalis," he said.

Follow our full coverage of the coronavirus pandemic here.

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy


Join the Moneycontrol Rule the New Normal powered by Lenovo webinar on the 18th of June. REGISTER NOW!

First Published on Jun 17, 2020 09:55 pm

tags #coronavirus #Current Affairs #India #K Chandrasekhar Rao #Narendra Modi #Reopening India #Telangana

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

Beijing tests 3.56 lakh residents, suspends 1,255 flights as COVID-19 cases spike

Beijing tests 3.56 lakh residents, suspends 1,255 flights as COVID-19 cases spike

Jerome Powell repeats Fed to use full range of tools to aid economy

Jerome Powell repeats Fed to use full range of tools to aid economy

More ICUs may be needed in coming days: Arvind Kejriwal

More ICUs may be needed in coming days: Arvind Kejriwal

most popular

India-China border tension | Beijing's power projection comes at a wrong time for China

India-China border tension | Beijing's power projection comes at a wrong time for China

India-China border issue | Traders' body releases list of 500 items to be boycotted from China

India-China border issue | Traders' body releases list of 500 items to be boycotted from China

What is dexamethasone? The life-saving drug which is being termed as a 'breakthrough' in treating COVID-19

What is dexamethasone? The life-saving drug which is being termed as a 'breakthrough' in treating COVID-19

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.