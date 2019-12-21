PM Narendra Modi reviews ministries' performance in last 6 months

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on December 21 reviewed the progress made by various ministries in the last six months after the BJP returned to power for the second consecutive term. In the meeting that is likely to continue till the evening, brief presentations are being made by ministries on various decisions taken by them, sources in the government said.

The sources said the focus would be on agriculture, rural development and the social sector.

The meeting comes in the backdrop of protests in various cities against the amended citizenship law and the proposed nation-wide National Register of Citizens exercise. But it is not known whether the issue came up in the meeting.

Usually, the Council of Ministers meets after the Cabinet meeting every month. But this time, the meeting is being held independently. The regular weekly Cabinet meeting will be held on December 24, the sources said.

In the past few weeks, the prime minister has reviewed progress made by various ministries in implementing the government's policies during Cabinet meetings.