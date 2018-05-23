PM Narendra Modi reviews grievance redressal in post offices, railways

Prime Minister Narendra Modi reviewed the progress in handling and resolution of grievances related to post offices and railways today and stressed on the importance of increasing digital transactions across the postal and rail networks. He also reviewed the progress of nine infrastructure projects in the railway, road, petroleum, and power sectors.

These projects are spread over several states, including Haryana, Rajasthan, Gujarat, Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Odisha, Bihar, Jharkhand, West Bengal, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu.

The projects include the Western Dedicated Freight Corridor and the Char Dham Mahamarg Vikas Pariyojna.

Modi took note of the progress made in the implementation of the Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation. He also reviewed the programme for end-to-end computerisation of targeted PDS operations, an official statement said.

The prime minister was chairing his 26th interaction with officials through "PRAGATI", an ICT-based multi-modal platform for pro-active governance and timely implementation.

The 25 "PRAGATI" meetings so far have seen a cumulative review of 227 projects with a total investment of over Rs 10 lakh crore. The resolution of public grievances has also been reviewed across a range of sectors, the statement said.