App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
May 23, 2018 07:29 PM IST | Source: PTI

PM Narendra Modi reviews grievance redressal in post offices, railways

Prime Minister Narendra Modi reviewed the progress in handling and resolution of grievances related to post offices and railways today and stressed on the importance of increasing digital transactions across the postal and rail networks.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Prime Minister Narendra Modi reviewed the progress in handling and resolution of grievances related to post offices and railways today and stressed on the importance of increasing digital transactions across the postal and rail networks. He also reviewed the progress of nine infrastructure projects in the railway, road, petroleum, and power sectors.

These projects are spread over several states, including Haryana, Rajasthan, Gujarat, Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Odisha, Bihar, Jharkhand, West Bengal, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu.

The projects include the Western Dedicated Freight Corridor and the Char Dham Mahamarg Vikas Pariyojna.

Modi took note of the progress made in the implementation of the Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation. He also reviewed the programme for end-to-end computerisation of targeted PDS operations, an official statement said.

The prime minister was chairing his 26th interaction with officials through "PRAGATI", an ICT-based multi-modal platform for pro-active governance and timely implementation.

The 25 "PRAGATI" meetings so far have seen a cumulative review of 227 projects with a total investment of over Rs 10 lakh crore. The resolution of public grievances has also been reviewed across a range of sectors, the statement said.

tags #Current Affairs

most popular

Crude oil, rupee, earnings to dictate market trend; these 10 stocks can give 28-94% returns

Crude oil, rupee, earnings to dictate market trend; these 10 stocks can give 28-94% returns

How rising crude prices may affect these 10 oil-related stocks

How rising crude prices may affect these 10 oil-related stocks

The crude story: Why oil is rising and what it means for Indian stocks

The crude story: Why oil is rising and what it means for Indian stocks

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.