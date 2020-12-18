MARKET NEWS

PM Narendra Modi requests opposition parties with 'folded hands' not to mislead farmers: Here's how Twitter reacted

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who was addressing farmers virtually as part of the ‘Kisan Kalyan Sammelan’, requested other political parties with 'folded hands' to 'keep all the credit' for the farm laws.

Moneycontrol News
December 18, 2020 / 06:25 PM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (File image: Twitter/@BJP4India)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on December 18 reiterated his earlier accusations against the Opposition about stoking the ongoing farmers' protests, a charge which has been repeated by a number of senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders before.

The prime minister, who was addressing farmers virtually as part of the ‘Kisan Kalyan Sammelan’, also requested other political parties with "folded hands" to "keep all the credit" for the farm laws and said he just wants "ease in the life of farmers".

Expectedly, PM Modi's speech, and particularly his request with "folded hands" attracted attention on social media, with a number of Twitter users supporting the Prime Minister's statements and blaming everyone from the Opposition to socialism for the protests.

"That the Prime Minister of the nation is folding his hands and requesting the nation to give a chance to some of the best reforms in India's agricultural history is the direct result of decades of systemic socialism having clogged our body politic," wrote Praveen Patil, an entrepreneur. 

"There is a PM @narendramodi, who with folded hands is ready to give the credit of one of the most historic reforms in the life of farmers to opposition. And then there r leaders & parties who are doing everything to disturb economy, law & order & want the credit for disturbance (sic)," wrote another Twitter user. 

A third Twitter user ventured that since he holds the position of the Prime Minister, PM Modi is "not supposed" to fold hands.

One user said that the prime minister has tried his best to "explain why poor farmers may benefit from change in laws".

"Where has this come to, democratically elected prime minister has to literally beg for reforms that has been asked by farmers, kisan unions & political parties alike (sic)," wrote another user.

A Twitter user said that PM Modi has been working "tirelessly" to bring the livelihood of "every marginalised and poor farmers". 

However, criticism was also directed against the speech, with some users calling it "drama".
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #Current Affairs #Delhi Chalo #Farm laws #Farmers protest #India #Narendra Modi #Politics
first published: Dec 18, 2020 05:54 pm

