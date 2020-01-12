App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Jan 12, 2020 01:29 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

PM Narendra Modi renames Kolkata Port Trust after Syama Prasad Mookerjee

"It was unfortunate for the country that after Dr. Syama Prasad Mookerjee and Babasaheb Ambedkar resigned from the government, their suggestions were not implemented as they should have been," PM Modi said

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
File image
File image

Speaking at the 150th anniversary celebrations of the Kolkata Port Trust, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on January 12 said that the port will be renamed after Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) icon Dr. Syama Prasad Mookerjee.

"It was unfortunate for the country that after Dr. Syama Prasad Mookerjee and Babasaheb Ambedkar resigned from the government, their suggestions were not implemented as they should have been," PM Modi said, adding that Mookerjee had contributed a lot to development projects in Bengal.

Mookerjee was the founder of the Bharatiya Jana Sangh, the political arm of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) and the bud of what is today the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Close

Also read: Who was Syama Prasad Mookerjee, BJP's 'inspiration' behind revoking Article 370?

related news

"This port represents industrial, spiritual and self sufficiency aspirations of India. Today, when the port is celebrating its 150th anniversary, it is our responsibility to make it a powerful symbol of New India," PM Modi said.

The prime minister also said that the port was an "important part of history of West Bengal and this country".

"Development of waterways has improved Kolkata Port Trust's connectivity with industrial centres in east India, made trade easier for our neighbouring countries," PM Modi said.

Taking a dig at Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, he said the state government was not keen on implementing central schemes as it does not benefit "syndicates".

"As soon as the West Bengal government gives its approval for Centre's Ayushman Bharat Yojana and PM Kisan Samman Nidhi; people here will start receiving benefits of these schemes," PM Modi said.

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Jan 12, 2020 12:28 pm

tags #Current Affairs #India #Kolkata #Narendra Modi #Syama Prasad Mookerjee #west bengal

most popular

Most powerful photos of 2019: Catch a glimpse of what you may have missed this year

Most powerful photos of 2019: Catch a glimpse of what you may have missed this year

Forbes 2019 Celebrity list: Salman Khan drops to number 3, find out who takes top spot

Forbes 2019 Celebrity list: Salman Khan drops to number 3, find out who takes top spot

Most searched personalities of 2019: Braveheart Abhinandan Varthaman takes top spot

Most searched personalities of 2019: Braveheart Abhinandan Varthaman takes top spot

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.