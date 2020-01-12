PM Narendra Modi renames Kolkata Port Trust after Syama Prasad Mookerjee

Speaking at the 150th anniversary celebrations of the Kolkata Port Trust, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on January 12 said that the port will be renamed after Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) icon Dr. Syama Prasad Mookerjee.

"It was unfortunate for the country that after Dr. Syama Prasad Mookerjee and Babasaheb Ambedkar resigned from the government, their suggestions were not implemented as they should have been," PM Modi said, adding that Mookerjee had contributed a lot to development projects in Bengal.

Mookerjee was the founder of the Bharatiya Jana Sangh, the political arm of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) and the bud of what is today the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

"This port represents industrial, spiritual and self sufficiency aspirations of India. Today, when the port is celebrating its 150th anniversary, it is our responsibility to make it a powerful symbol of New India," PM Modi said.

The prime minister also said that the port was an "important part of history of West Bengal and this country".

"Development of waterways has improved Kolkata Port Trust's connectivity with industrial centres in east India, made trade easier for our neighbouring countries," PM Modi said.

Taking a dig at Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, he said the state government was not keen on implementing central schemes as it does not benefit "syndicates".