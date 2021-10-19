PM Narendra Modi, President Ram Nath Kovind greets people on Milad-un-Nabi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Illustration: Moneycontrol)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday greeted people on the occasion of Milad-un-Nabi, the birthday of Prophet Muhammad. Modi said, may the virtues of kindness and brotherhood always prevail.



Milad-un-Nabi greetings. Let there be peace and prosperity all around. May the virtues of kindness and brotherhood always prevail. Eid Mubarak!

— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 19, 2021

"Milad-un-Nabi greetings. Let there be peace and prosperity all around. May the virtues of kindness and brotherhood always prevail. Eid Mubarak!" the prime minister tweeted.

President of India Ram Nath Kovind also greeted people on the occasion of Milad-un-Nabi, the birthday of Prophet Muhammad. President said, Let us take inspiration from Prophet’s life & ideals and work for the prosperity of society and promotion of peace & harmony in the country.

"Good wishes to all fellow citizens, especially to our Muslim brothers & sisters on Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi, the birthday of Prophet Muhammad. Let us take inspiration from Prophet’s life & ideals and work for the prosperity of society and promotion of peace & harmony in the country", the president tweeted.