App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Jun 10, 2018 05:02 PM IST | Source: PTI

PM Narendra Modi praises Afghan President's bold initiatives towards peace

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today termed Afghanistan as an "unfortunate example" of effect of the extremism and terrorism as he praised Afghan President Ashraf Ghani's bold initiatives towards peace.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today termed Afghanistan as an "unfortunate example" of effect of the extremism and terrorism as he praised Afghan President Ashraf Ghani's bold initiatives towards peace.

Speaking at the restricted session of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Summit here, Prime Minister Modi also promised that India will play an active role in the contact group for Afghanistan under the SCO banner.

"Afghanistan is an unfortunate example of effect of extremism and terrorism. I hope the bold initiatives towards peace taken by President Ghani will be respected by all parties," Modi said at the summit, also attended by Pakistan President Mamnoon Hussain.

It is "our common responsibility to ensure that reasons that had threatened Afghanistan's sovereignty, security and democracy in the past are not repeated," he said.

related news

Modi was referring to the Afghan president's peace initiatives including a surprise announcement of a week-long ceasefire with the Taliban for Eid.

The ceasefire will last from the 27th of Ramadan until the fifth day of Eid-al-Fitr, President Ghani had tweeted last week, indicating it could run from June 12-19.

Responding to Ghani's announcement, the Taliban yesterday announced the suspension of fighting for the first three days of Eid - the first ceasefire by the militant group in Afghanistan since the 2001 US invasion.

In February, Ghani had offered recognition of the Taliban as a legitimate political group as part of a proposed political process aimed at ending more than 16 years of war.

India and China have agreed to undertake a joint economic project in Afghanistan. They have agreed to move forward in identifying a specific project initially in the area of capacity building in Afghanistan.

This will be a first such project in the war-torn country where China, while trying to expand its influence, has tacitly backed Pakistan, which has been accused by Afghanistan and the US of backing the Taliban and its most violent attacks in the country destabilising any attempts to restore peace.

Since 2002, India has committed USD 2 billion to the socio-economic rebuilding of war-torn Afghanistan.
First Published on Jun 10, 2018 04:55 pm

tags #Current Affairs

most popular

Is your portfolio bleeding because of Manpasand, Vakrangee & Atlanta? Here's what you should do

Is your portfolio bleeding because of Manpasand, Vakrangee & Atlanta? Here's what you should do

Nifty unlikely to see deep cuts in June series; deploy bull call spread this week

Nifty unlikely to see deep cuts in June series; deploy bull call spread this week

EXCLUSIVE: AirAsia boss Tony Fernandes asked ex-CEO Chandilya to hire lobbying firm

EXCLUSIVE: AirAsia boss Tony Fernandes asked ex-CEO Chandilya to hire lobbying firm

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.