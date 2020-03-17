App
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Mar 17, 2020 11:32 AM IST | Source: PTI

PM Narendra Modi pays tributes to Sheikh Mujibur Rahman on his birth anniversary

The year-long celebrations were scheduled to open amid festivities at the National Parade Ground in Dhaka on March 17 and were expected to be attended by several foreign dignitaries, including Modi. But it will be without any public gatherings due to the novel coronavirus pandemic.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on March 17 paid tribute to Sheikh Mujibur Rahman on his birth anniversary and hailed his contributions towards Bangladesh's progress. Modi will participate in the birth centenary celebrations of Sheikh Mujibur Rahman in Bangladesh on March 17 via video link.

"Tributes to Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman on his birth anniversary. He is remembered for his courage and indelible contribution to Bangladesh's progress.

"This evening, via video link, will address Bangabandhu's 100th Birth Anniversary celebrations being held in Bangladesh," Modi said in a tweet.

Sheikh Mujibur Rahman served as the first president of Bangladesh and later as the prime minister of Bangladesh from April 17, 1971, until his assassination on August 15, 1975.

He is considered to be the driving force behind the independence of Bangladesh and has been given the title of "Bangabandhu" (Friend of Bengal). His daughter, Sheikh Hasina, is the current prime minister of Bangladesh.

First Published on Mar 17, 2020 11:25 am

