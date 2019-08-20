PM Narendra Modi pays tributes to Rajiv Gandhi on his birth anniversary

"Tributes to our former PM Shri Rajiv Gandhi on his birth anniversary," Modi tweeted.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid tributes to former premier Rajiv Gandhi on his 75th birth anniversary on Tuesday.
"Tributes to our former PM Shri Rajiv Gandhi on his birth anniversary," Modi tweeted.The Congress observes the day as 'Sadbhavna Divas'. Gandhi was born on this day in 1944 in Mumbai.Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months at 289. Use code FREEDOM.
First Published on Aug 20, 2019 08:50 am