Last Updated : Aug 20, 2019 08:52 AM IST | Source: PTI

PM Narendra Modi pays tributes to Rajiv Gandhi on his birth anniversary

"Tributes to our former PM Shri Rajiv Gandhi on his birth anniversary," Modi tweeted.

PTI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid tributes to former premier Rajiv Gandhi on his 75th birth anniversary on Tuesday.

"Tributes to our former PM Shri Rajiv Gandhi on his birth anniversary," Modi tweeted.

The Congress observes the day as 'Sadbhavna Divas'. Gandhi was born on this day in 1944 in Mumbai.

First Published on Aug 20, 2019 08:50 am

tags #Current Affairs #India

