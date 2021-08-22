MARKET NEWS

PM Narendra Modi pays last respect to Kalyan Singh in Lucknow

Kalyan Singh, who was ailing for some time, died at the Sanjay Gandhi Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences in Lucknow on August 21

Moneycontrol News
August 22, 2021 / 11:53 AM IST

"Shri Kalyan Singh Ji made Jan Kalyan his life Mantra. He worked for the development of UP and the nation. He became synonymous with honesty and good administration," tweeted PM Narendra Modi. (Image: ANI)


Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid his last respects to former Uttar Pradesh chief minister Kalyan Singh at his residence in Lucknow on August 22.

"Shri Kalyan Singh Ji made Jan Kalyan his life Mantra. He worked for the development of UP and the nation. He became synonymous with honesty and good administration," the prime minister tweeted.

Singh, who was ailing for some time, died at the Sanjay Gandhi Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences (SGPGI) in Lucknow on August 21. He was 89.

The prime minister landed in Lucknow at around 11 am. He was received by Governor Anandiben Patel, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, BJP national president JP Nadda and others.

In a tweet, the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) said, "PM @narendramodi landed in Lucknow for Antim Darshan of former UP CM and statesman Shri Kalyan Singh Ji."

Close

Earlier, PM Modi had his "indelible contribution" towards the development of the state and the "cultural regeneration" of India.

Tributes poured in for the prominent backward caste leader with Modi hailing the two-time Uttar Pradesh chief minister's "indelible contribution" towards the development of the state and the "cultural regeneration" of India.

The veteran BJP leader, who also served as the Rajasthan governor, was admitted to the Intensive Care Unit of the SGPGI in a critical condition on July 4. He died due to sepsis and multi-organ failure, the hospital said.

Also read | Kalyan Singh was the face of the Ram Mandir movement who helped BJP boost its Hindutva agenda in Uttar Pradesh

Uttar Pradesh has announced a three-day mourning and a holiday on August 23, when the former chief minister's last rites will be performed.

Singh was the Uttar Pradesh chief minister when the Babri mosque was demolished by a mob of "karsevaks" in Ayodhya on December 6, 1992. Along with BJP veterans LK Advani and MM Joshi, he was among the 32 people acquitted in the demolition case in September 2020.
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #Current Affairs #India #Kalyan Singh #Narendra Modi #Politics #Uttar Pradesh
first published: Aug 22, 2021 11:53 am

