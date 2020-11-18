PlusFinancial Times
Access Selected Content from Financial Times on Moneycontrol Pro

MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
PlusFinancial Times
Access Selected Content from
Financial Times on Moneycontrol Pro
India CFO Summit :Watch India's top CFOs reveal how to mitigate financial risks and maintain business continuity on November 24, 2020 at 12pm. Register now!
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Nov 18, 2020 06:42 PM IST | Source: PTI

PM Narendra Modi, other BJP leaders condole death of former Goa governor Mridula Sinha

Sinha, 77, who was from Bihar and was associated with the Jana Sangh and then the BJP, died on Wednesday. She had also served as head of the BJP's women's wing.

PTI
Image: Twitter/ @narendramodi
Image: Twitter/ @narendramodi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on November 18 condoled the death of senior BJP leader and former Goa governor Mridula Sinha and said she was also a proficient writer who had made extensive contributions to the world of literature and culture.

Sinha, 77, who was from Bihar and was associated with the Jana Sangh and then the BJP, died on Wednesday. She had also served as head of the BJP's women's wing.

"Smt. Mridula Sinha Ji will be remembered for her efforts towards public service. She was also a proficient writer, making extensive contributions to the world of literature as well as culture. Anguished by her demise.

Close
Condolences to her family and admirers. Om Shanti," Modi tweeted.

BJP president J P Nadda described her demise as an irreparable loss for the party.

Home Minister Amit Shah said she worked for the nation, society and the party throughout her life, and will also be remembered for her writing.
First Published on Nov 18, 2020 06:42 pm

tags #Current Affairs #India

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.