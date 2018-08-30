PM Narendra Modi, other BIMSTEC leaders call on Nepal President

Prime Minister Narendra Modi along with other other BIMSTEC leaders today jointly called on Nepal's President Bidhya Devi Bhandari on the sidelines of their summit here.

Modi arrived here this morning to attend the 4th Bay of Bengal Initiative for Multi-Sectoral Technical and Economic Cooperation (BIMSTEC) Summit.

"Towards a peaceful, prosperous and sustainable Bay of Bengal region! PM narendramodi and other BIMSTEC leaders jointly calling on President Bidhya Devi Bhandari of Nepal," External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Raveesh Kumar tweeted.

The BIMSTEC is a regional grouping comprising Bangladesh, India, Myanmar, Sri Lanka, Thailand, Bhutan and Nepal. The grouping accounts for 22 per cent of the global population.