PM Narendra Modi monitors reconstruction work at Kedarpuri

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today took stock of the reconstruction work underway at Kedarpuri and expressed satisfaction at the progress made so far.

It is for the second time in a couple of months that Modi monitored the progress of the reconstruction projects via video-conferencing and drone cameras at the township around the centuries-old Himalayan shrine, whose foundation stones he laid a day before its portals were closed for winter late last year.

Considered the prime minister's favourite project, the reconstruction work at Kedarpuri is likely to be one of the BJP's main poll planks in 2019 because of the issue's countrywide appeal.

When Modi came to lay the foundation stones of the projects at Kedarpuri last year, he had accused the then Congress government in the state of stopping him from carrying out rehabilitation work in the wake of the 2013 disaster which had caused massive damage in the area.

As the drones captured images of the reconstruction work being carried out at the shrine, Chief Secretary Utpal Kumar Singh briefed the prime minister about the progress made so far, including widening of the platform next to the temple from 1,500 square metres to 4,125 square metres, and removal of 12 feet-high rubble heap from the 270 metre pathway to the shrine which can help devotees get unobstructed view of the temple from the confluence of the Mandakini and Saraswati rivers. The pathway has also been made 50 feet wide, the prime minister was told.

The flood safety walls on the Saraswati and Mandakini rivers and 13 residential houses of teerth purohits out of a total of 73 are also being constructed, the chief secretary said.

Seventy per cent work on the widening of the pedestrian route from Gaurikund via Linchauli to Kedarnath has also been completed.

In the eastern part of the temple, drainage work as a safeguard against landslides and earthquakes have also been completed, an official release quoting the chief secretary said.