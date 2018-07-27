App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Jul 27, 2018 06:14 PM IST | Source: PTI

PM Narendra Modi misleading country over MSP hike:Mamata Banerjee

Her comments come in the backdrop of the Union Cabinet approving a hike in the minimum support price (MSP) for all 14 kharif crops, including paddy, earlier this month.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee today accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of "misleading" the people about increasing the MSP of kharif crops. Her comments come in the backdrop of the Union Cabinet approving a hike in the minimum support price (MSP) for all 14 kharif crops, including paddy, earlier this month.

"The prime minister is spreading misinformation. He is misleading the people on the issue of increasing the MSP (of kharif crops). The Centre has hiked the MSP by only Rs 200, but is claiming that it has increased it by 50 percent, which is totally false," Banerjee said in the Assembly.

"The prime minister is saying that the Centre will double the income of farmers by 2022. But we have already doubled the income of our farmers," she said.

Nearly 12,000 farmers have committed suicide in the country, Banerjee said, adding that not a single farmer from West Bengal figured among them.

related news

The chief minister, a known BJP detractor, demanded that the Centre increases the Kisan Credit Card (KCC) limit to Rs two lakh and criticised the proposal to put Modi's photo on the KCC form saying the states pay the larger share of money for the initiative.

"We give 60 percent of the money and the Centre gives 40 percent. But recently we saw a report which said that the prime minister's photo will be given on the form," she said.

She said her government had provided relief to more than 30 lakh farmers in the state who had suffered due to floods last year.
First Published on Jul 27, 2018 06:10 pm

tags #Current Affairs #India

most popular

Court's duty to strike down law if it violates fundamental right: Supreme Court

Court's duty to strike down law if it violates fundamental right: Supreme Court

OnePlus may rebrand its ‘Dash Charge’ as ‘Warp Charge’ : Report

OnePlus may rebrand its ‘Dash Charge’ as ‘Warp Charge’ : Report

What goes around…comes around: Mumbai’s reaction as the sea spews garbage on Marine Drive

What goes around…comes around: Mumbai’s reaction as the sea spews garbage on Marine Drive

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.