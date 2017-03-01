PM Narendra Modi meets Vladimir Putin today, US sanctions and Iran n-deal to figure in informal talks

Prime Minister Narendra Modi left for Russia on Monday morning to hold an informal summit with President Vladimir Putin in the southern city of Sochi.

Officials have said that the two leaders will meet for four to six hours for the "agendaless" talks where deliberations on bilateral issues are likely to be very limited.

They said the issues on the table may include economic impact on India and Russia in the wake of the US withdrawal from the Iran nuclear deal, situation in Afghanistan and Syria, threat of terrorism, and matters relating to the upcoming Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) and BRICS summits.

On the eve of his departure for the day-long trip, Modi expressed hope that his talks with the Russian President would further strengthen the "special and privileged" strategic partnership between India and Russia.

In a series of tweets first in Russian and then in English, he said, "Am confident the talks with President Putin will further strengthen the Special and Privileged Strategic Partnership between India and Russia."



Greetings to the friendly people of Russia. I look forward to my visit to Sochi tomorrow and my meeting with President Putin. It is always a pleasure to meet him. @KremlinRussia_E @PutinRF_Eng

— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 20, 2018

