Last Updated : Aug 30, 2018 03:35 PM IST | Source: PTI

PM Narendra Modi meets Sri Lankan president Maithripala Sirisena in Nepal, discusses bilateral cooperation

Modi arrived here this morning to attend the 4th Bay of Bengal Initiative for Multi-Sectoral Technical and Economic Cooperation (BIMSTEC) Summit.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today held a bilateral meeting with Sri Lankan President Maithripala Sirisena on the sidelines of the BIMSTEC Summit here to discuss ways to boost cooperation.

Modi arrived here this morning to attend the 4th Bay of Bengal Initiative for Multi-Sectoral Technical and Economic Cooperation (BIMSTEC) Summit.

"Cementing cooperation with a valued neighbour and close friend. President MaithripalaS and PM narendramodi meet on the sidelines of the BIMSTEC Summit in Kathmandu," External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Raveesh Kumar tweeted.
First Published on Aug 30, 2018 03:30 pm

tags #Current Affairs #India #Maithripala Sirisena #Narendra Modi #Nepal #Sri Lanka

