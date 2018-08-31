App
Last Updated : Aug 31, 2018 04:49 PM IST | Source: PTI

PM Narendra Modi meets Nepalese counterpart K P Sharma Oli

This was the third meeting between the two leaders this year. They met earlier during Oli's visit to India in April and the subsequent visit of Prime Minister Modi to Nepal in May.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today met his Nepalese counterpart K P Sharma Oli on the sidelines of the 4th BIMSTEC Summit here and they held a detailed review on all aspects of the bilateral relationship including ways to further deepen economic and trade ties.

"Our deliberations were wide-ranging, covering multiple aspects of India-Nepal relations," Prime Minister Modi said after the meeting.

"We discussed ways to further deepen our economic, trade and cultural ties. Enhancing connectivity between our nations was discussed as well," he added.

Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said that the two leaders held a detailed review on all aspects of the bilateral relationship.

The two leaders had a "warm meeting", Kumar added.

Prime Minister Modi had a series of bilateral meetings, including discussions with his counterparts from Thailand and Bangladesh, on the sidelines of the 4th BIMSTEC Summit here.

He also held talks with presidents of Sri Lanka and Myanmar.

The Bay of Bengal Initiative for Multi-Sectoral Technical and Economic Cooperation (BIMSTEC) is a regional grouping comprising India, Bangladesh, Myanmar, Sri Lanka, Thailand, Bhutan and Nepal. The grouping accounts for 22 percent of the global population, and has a combined gross domestic product of $2.8 trillion.
First Published on Aug 31, 2018 04:47 pm

tags #BIMSTEC #Current Affairs #India #Narendra Modi #Nepal

