PM Narendra Modi meets Bangladesh PM in Nepal, discusses bilateral ties

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today met his Bangladeshi counterpart Sheikh Hasina and took stock of the bilateral ties between the two neighbours. The two leaders met in the Nepalese capital, Kathmandu, on the sidelines of the 4th Bay of Bengal Initiative for Multi-Sectoral Technical and Economic Cooperation (BIMSTEC) Summit.

"A fraternal relationship anchored in history, culture, language and shared values! In a warm bilateral meeting between PM narendramodi and PM of Bangladesh Sheikh Hasina, both leaders took stock of the bilateral relationship," External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Raveesh Kumar tweeted after the meeting.

The BIMSTEC is a regional grouping comprising Bangladesh, India, Myanmar, Sri Lanka, Thailand, Bhutan and Nepal. The grouping accounts for 22 percent of the global population.