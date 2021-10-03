MARKET NEWS

PM Narendra Modi may visit Dubai Expo 2020, says Piyush Goyal

"I do hope the Honorable Prime Minister will accept the invitation to visit Dubai, during this six-month period when the Dubai Expo will be held and take forward the relations between the two countries," he told reporters here.

PTI
October 03, 2021 / 07:48 AM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Illustration: Moneycontrol)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Illustration: Moneycontrol)

Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal said that he expects Prime Minister Narendra Modi would accept the invitation to visit the Dubai Expo 2020, a six-month long event which started on October 1.

"I do hope the Honorable Prime Minister will accept the invitation to visit Dubai, during this six-month period when the Dubai Expo will be held and take forward the relations between the two countries," he told reporters here.

The India Pavilion in Expo 2020 Dubai is showcasing a resurgent India’s march to becoming a USD 5 trillion economy in the post-Covid world.

The pavilion is not only capturing the vibrant Indian culture and its past but also the capabilities and opportunities that it presents as a global economic hub to the domestic as well as the foreign investors.

It is witnessing participation from a number of Indian states who will be displaying their culture, tradition and tremendous business opportunities along with the top corporate groups from India, and the public sector companies.

It is also exhibiting the country’s cultural diversity, ancient treasures, achievements, and leading opportunities with cutting-edge technologies. One of the largest pavilions at the Expo 2020 Dubai, India Pavilion is featuring an innovative kinetic façade made up of 600 individual colourful blocks.

It is developed as a mosaic of rotating panels that will depict different themes as they rotate on their axis. It represents the theme of ‘India on the move’ and is a unique amalgam of the rich heritage and technological advances of the nation.

The entire four-storey structure is divided into two parts. The zones are identified based on 11 primary themes - Climate and Biodiversity, Space, Urban and Rural Development, Tolerance and Inclusivity, Golden Jubilee, Knowledge and Learning, Travel and Connectivity, Global Goals, Health and Wellness, Food Agriculture and Livelihoods and Water.
PTI
Tags: #Current Affairs #Dubai Expo 2020 #India #Narendra Modi #Piyush Goyal #PM Modi
first published: Oct 3, 2021 07:50 am

