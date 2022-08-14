 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
PM Narendra Modi may announce 'Heal in India', 'Heal by India' projects on Independence Day, say sources

PTI
Aug 14, 2022 / 05:14 PM IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to announce a host of initiatives for the health sector on Independence Day with the highlights being the ’Heal in India’ and ’Heal by India’ projects and a roadmap to eliminate sickle cell disease by 2047, official sources said.

Inclusion of the Quadrivalent Human Papillomavirus vaccine (qHPV) against cervical cancer in the National Immunisation Programme and the expansion of the National Health Mission under a new name ’PM Samagra Swasthya Mission’ may also figure in Modi’s speech from the Red Fort on Monday, they said.

Under the ’Heal in India’ initiative that aims at positioning the country as a global hub for medical and wellness tourism, medical infrastructure at 37 hospitals in 12 states will be ramped up to boost medical tourism, the sources said.

Interpreters and special desks at 10 identified airports, a multilingual portal and simplified visa norms for international patients and their companions are also among the highlights of the initiative, Official sources told.

