English
Specials
    Upgrade
    Moneycontrol
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsIndia

    PM Narendra Modi may announce 'Heal in India', 'Heal by India' projects on Independence Day, say sources

    Inclusion of the Quadrivalent Human Papillomavirus vaccine (qHPV) against cervical cancer in the National Immunisation Programme and the expansion of the National Health Mission under a new name ’PM Samagra Swasthya Mission’ may also figure in Modi’s speech from the Red Fort on Monday, they said.

    PTI
    August 14, 2022 / 05:14 PM IST
    Source: AFP

    Source: AFP


    Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to announce a host of initiatives for the health sector on Independence Day with the highlights being the ’Heal in India’ and ’Heal by India’ projects and a roadmap to eliminate sickle cell disease by 2047, official sources said.


    Inclusion of the Quadrivalent Human Papillomavirus vaccine (qHPV) against cervical cancer in the National Immunisation Programme and the expansion of the National Health Mission under a new name ’PM Samagra Swasthya Mission’ may also figure in Modi’s speech from the Red Fort on Monday, they said.


    Under the ’Heal in India’ initiative that aims at positioning the country as a global hub for medical and wellness tourism, medical infrastructure at 37 hospitals in 12 states will be ramped up to boost medical tourism, the sources said.

    Interpreters and special desks at 10 identified airports, a multilingual portal and simplified visa norms for international patients and their companions are also among the highlights of the initiative, Official sources told.

    PTI
    Tags: #hospitals #Independence Day #India #PM Narendra Modi
    first published: Aug 14, 2022 05:14 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.