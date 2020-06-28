Live now
AUTO REFRESH
Jun 28, 2020 12:10 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
PM Modi's Mann Ki Baat Highlights | World has seen India's strength and commitment to peace: PM
Updates of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'Mann Ki Baat' address to the nation.
PM Modi's Mann Ki Baat Updates: Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the nation through his monthly ‘Mann Ki Baat’ radio show today. He spoke about the novel coronavirus pandemic, escalating border tensions between India and China along the Line of Actual Control in Ladakh's Galwan Valley and how year 2020 will give India a new direction.In his previous address in late May, the prime minister had spoken about the COVID-19 pandemic, lockdown extension, impact of Cylone Amphan and locust attacks.
Read More
Read Less
Top
This LIVE blog session has concluded. Please follow other LIVE blog for the latest updates on the novel coronavirus pandemic and its impact. For more on India-China border tensions, click here.
PM Modi’s Mann Ki Baat LIVE updates | Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s address has concluded.
PM Modi’s Mann Ki Baat LIVE updates | PM Modi: I am confident that year 2020, however challenging, will give India a new direction.
PM Modi’s Mann Ki Baat LIVE updates | PM Modi: Today, we remember a great son of India, our former prime minister Narasimha Rao ji. He led India at a very crucial time in our history. He was a great political leader and was a scholar.
PM Modi’s Mann Ki Baat LIVE updates | PM Modi: I would like to urge all children to take permission and interview their grandparents about how they spent their childhood.
PM Modi’s Mann Ki Baat LIVE updates | PM Modi: I have been seeing that people are writing to me, especially youngsters, about how they are playing traditional indoor games. I have an appeal to my young friends and startups — can we make traditional indoor games popular?
PM Modi’s Mann Ki Baat LIVE updates | PM Modi: India is unlocking, be it in sectors like coal, space, agriculture and more. It is now the time to work together to make India self-reliant and technologically advanced.
PM Modi’s Mann Ki Baat LIVE updates | PM Modi: We are in the time of unlock. But, we have to be even more careful.
PM Modi’s Mann Ki Baat LIVE updates | PM Modi on the situation in Ladakh’s Galwan Valley: The world has seen India's strength and our commitment to peace. India bows to our brave martyrs. They have always kept India safe. Their valour will always be remembered.
PM Modi’s Mann Ki Baat LIVE updates | PM Modi on the situation in Ladakh’s Galwan Valley: If India knows how to celebrate friendship, India also knows how to give a befitting reply when provoked.