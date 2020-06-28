PM Modi's Mann Ki Baat Highlights | World has seen India's strength and commitment to peace: PM

PM Modi's Mann Ki Baat Updates: Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the nation through his monthly ‘Mann Ki Baat’ radio show today. He spoke about the novel coronavirus pandemic, escalating border tensions between India and China along the Line of Actual Control in Ladakh's Galwan Valley and how year 2020 will give India a new direction.

In his previous address in late May, the prime minister had spoken about the COVID-19 pandemic, lockdown extension, impact of Cylone Amphan and locust attacks.