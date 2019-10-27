App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Be a Pro
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Oct 27, 2019 09:31 AM IST | Source: PTI

PM Narendra Modi likely to visit forward area to interact with troops on Diwali

After becoming the prime minister in 2014, Modi had spent his Diwali at Siachen with the jawans.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

In keeping with his practice of interacting with troops serving in tough areas on Diwali, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to visit a forward area on Sunday, sources said. In 2018, he had celebrated the festival with the Army and the ITBP personnel in the icy terrain near the India-China border in Uttarakhand.

After becoming the prime minister in 2014, Modi had spent his Diwali at Siachen with the jawans.

In 2015, he had visited the Punjab border on Diwali. His visit coincided with 50 years of the 1965 Indo-Pak war.

Close

The next year, Modi was in Himachal Pradesh where he spent time with the Indo-Tibetan Border Police personnel at an outpost.

The prime minister had spent his fourth Diwali as prime minister with soldiers in Gurez in Jammu and Kashmir in 2017.

The Great Diwali Discount!
Unlock 75% more savings this festive season. Get Moneycontrol Pro for a year for Rs 289 only.
Coupon code: DIWALI. Offer valid till 10th November, 2019 .
First Published on Oct 27, 2019 09:02 am

tags #India #Narendra Modi

most popular

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.