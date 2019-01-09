App
Last Updated : Jan 09, 2019 12:18 PM IST | Source: PTI

PM Narendra Modi launches road, sewerage projects in Maharashtra

At a public rally here, Modi launched the four-laning of Solapur-Osmanabad section of NH-211, underground sewerage system and three sewage treatment plants.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday launched road and underground sewerage system projects developed at an investment of Rs 1,100 crore here.

At a public rally here, Modi launched the four-laning of Solapur-Osmanabad section of NH-211, underground sewerage system and three sewage treatment plants.

Modi also laid the foundation stone for a Rs 1811 crore housing project of 30,000 units under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana.

Modi commissioned the four-laned 98.717 km Solapur- Tuljapur-Osmanabad section on NH-211 (New NH-52). The Rs 972.50-crore toll road project will improve connectivity between Solapur and the Marathwada region.

The housing project will benefit the homeless poor like rag pickers, rickshaw pullers, textile and beedi workers. It involves an investment of Rs 1811.33 crore, of which Rs 750 crore will be provided by the Centre and the state as assistance.

Modi laid the foundation stone for the Rs 244 crore water supply and sewerage system as part of area-based development in the Solapur smart city area.

This project, developed under the smart city mission, is expected to bring about significant improvements in service delivery.

During his last visit to Solapur in August 2014, Modi had laid the foundation stone for the four-laning of the Maharashtra-Karnataka border section of NH 9.

He had also commissioned the 765-kV Solapur-Raichur power transmission line then.
First Published on Jan 9, 2019 12:15 pm

tags #Economy #Maharashtra #Narendra Modi #road #sewage projects

