PM Narendra Modi launches development projects worth Rs 1,780 crore in Varanasi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday laid foundation stones and inaugurated 28 development projects worth over Rs 1,780 crore in his parliamentary constituency of Varanasi.

During a programme at the Sampurnanand Sanskrit University ground, Modi laid the foundation stones in presence of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Governor Anandiben Patel.

He laid the foundation stone of the passenger ropeway from Varanasi Cantonment station to Godowlia. The project is estimated to cost Rs 645 crore.

The 3.75-kilometre ropeway system will have five stations and facilitate the ease of movement for tourists, pilgrims and residents.

Modi also laid the foundation stone of a 55 MLD (million litres per day) sewage treatment plant at Bhagwanpur under the Namami Gange scheme. The project will be built at an estimated cost of Rs 300 crore. Under the Khelo India scheme, Modi laid the foundation stone of the Phase 2 and Phase 3 redevelopment work of Sigra Stadium. He also dedicated 19 drinking water schemes that will benefit over three lakh people in 63 panchayats under the Jal Jeevan Mission. To further strengthen the rural drinking water system, the prime minister laid the foundation stone of 59 drinking water schemes under the mission.

