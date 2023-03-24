 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
PM Narendra Modi launches development projects worth Rs 1,780 crore in Varanasi

PTI
Mar 24, 2023 / 02:06 PM IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday laid foundation stones and inaugurated 28 development projects worth over Rs 1,780 crore in his parliamentary constituency of Varanasi.

During a programme at the Sampurnanand Sanskrit University ground, Modi laid the foundation stones in presence of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Governor Anandiben Patel.

He laid the foundation stone of the passenger ropeway from Varanasi Cantonment station to Godowlia. The project is estimated to cost Rs 645 crore.

The 3.75-kilometre ropeway system will have five stations and facilitate the ease of movement for tourists, pilgrims and residents.