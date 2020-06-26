PM Narendra Modi launches Atmanirbhar Uttar Pradesh Rozgar Abhiyaan

Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the ‘Atmanirbhar Uttar Pradesh Rozgar Abhiyaan' on June 26. The prime minister undertook the launch via video conference with state Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

The Atmanirbhar Uttar Pradesh Rozgar Abhiyaan scheme seeks to merge the Centre’s coronavirus pandemic relief efforts with the state government's programmes. It promotes local entrepreneurship and creates partnership with industrial associations to provide employment opportunities and promote local entrepreneurship.

Applauding the state, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said he was happy with Uttar Pradesh's initiative to work with the Centre to address problems, adding that he hoped other states would follow soon.

"Till the time a vaccine is not developed for COVID-19, we all have to maintain 'Do gaj doori' and wear face masks," the prime minister said.

The PM noted that Uttar Pradesh, despite being a state as or more populous than some countries has done a good job in managing cases and deaths in the state. He added that even advanced economies have been unable to win against COVID-19.

"Today, when corona is in such a big crisis in the world, the courage and wisdom that Uttar Pradesh has showed and it handled the situation and managed to succeed... it is unprecedented and praiseworthy," Modi said.

Modi lauded the administration for gauging the severity of the situation and taking prompt action on war footing – be it quarantine and isolation centres and arranging hospital beds, and even in its dealing of migrants returning to the state.

Addressing media persons, CM Adityanath said credit disbursement worth Rs 5,900 crore would be given to 2.40 lakh existing units in the state under the Atmanirbhar of self-reliant India scheme. Meanwhile, another Rs 3,336 crore has been earmarked for 1.11 lakh new units in the state.

He further said private companies in the state will issue appointment letters to 1.25 lakh workers under the Self-Reliant India scheme.

For artisans in the state, tool kits will be distributed to 5,000 artisans under the Vishwakarma Shram Samman and One District One Product Scheme, CM Adityanath added.

After the launch, PM Modi undertook video chats with six citizens across districts in Uttar Pradesh.