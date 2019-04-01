PM Narendra Modi lauds ISRO scientists for successful satellite launch

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday lauded ISRO scientists for the successful launch of EMISAT satellite.

The launch is a historic leap for ISRO, Modi said, addressing a poll rally here.

India's EMISAT satellite and 28 foreign nano satellites were on Monday successfully launched on board ISRO's trusted workhorse Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle (PSLV) from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre.

The rocket, PSLV-C45, injected the 436 kg EMISAT, aimed at electromagnetic measurement, and 28 co-passenger satellites belonging to Lithuania, Spain, Switzerland and the US, into their designated orbits, ISRO said.