PM Modi invited to US' 'Summit for Democracy', likely to participate: Sources

On December 9 and 10, President Biden will host the first of two Summits for Democracy, which will bring together leaders from government, civil society, and the private sector

PTI
November 27, 2021 / 08:29 AM IST
Sources said India has been invited to the 'Summit for Democracy' and Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to participate in the virtual meet. (Illustration: Moneycontrol)

Sources said India has been invited to the 'Summit for Democracy' and Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to participate in the virtual meet. (Illustration: Moneycontrol)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been invited to the 'Summit for Democracy' convened by US President Joe Biden in December and he is likely to participate in the virtual meet, sources said on November 26. On December 9 and 10, President Biden will host the first of two Summits for Democracy, which will bring together leaders from government, civil society, and the private sector to set forth an affirmative agenda for democratic renewal and to tackle the greatest threats faced by democracies today through collective action, according to the US Department of State.



For the United States, the summit will offer an opportunity to listen, learn, and engage with a diverse range of actors whose support and commitment is critical for global democratic renewal, the US Department of State said.
PTI
first published: Nov 27, 2021 08:10 am

