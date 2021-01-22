MARKET NEWS

PM Narendra Modi interacts with Covid vax beneficiaries

"The world's largest vaccination drive is underway in India. Our frontline warriors are getting vaccinated across the nation," Modi had tweeted on Thursday.

PTI
January 22, 2021 / 02:01 PM IST
File image: Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressing the nation while launching the COVID-19 vaccination drive (Image: YouTube/Narendra Modi)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday interacted with those involved in the Covid vaccination drive in Varanasi, his Lok Sabha constituency. Talking through video conference with beneficiaries and those administrating the shots, the prime minister expressed pride over the development of two vaccines in the country to tackle coronavirus.

"This interaction would give first hand opportunity to hear their experiences as well as feedback," he had said.

The prime minister had launched the nationwide inoculation drive on January 16 with over three crore healthcare and frontline workers prioritised to get the jabs initially.

The numbers actually reporting so far for getting vaccinated have so far been less than expected.
