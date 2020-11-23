PM Narendra Modi inaugurates multi-storeyed flats for MPs in Delhi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on November 23 inaugurated multi-storeyed flats for Members of Parliament via video conferencing. The new flats for MPs are located at Dr. BD Marg in New Delhi. Eight old bungalows, which were more than 80 years old, were redeveloped to construct 76 flats for lawmakers.

Speaking on the occasion, Modi said that Green Building norms had been incorporated in these multi-storeyed flats.

"Accommodation for the Members of Parliament has been a long-standing problem but it is now solved," the PM said.

Modi also spoke about high productivity of Parliament, especially Lok Sabha, since his government came to power in 2014 and referred to a number of landmark legislations and works that have been completed since.

This period has been "historic" in the nation's development, he said. "The term of 17th Lok Sabha has started since 2019. Decisions taken during this term by the country, have made this Lok Sabha term historic. I am confident that next Lok Sabha will also play a very important role in taking the country forward into a new decade," Modi said, adding that both Houses worked even on weekends to ensure smooth proceedings during the Monsoon Session.

Noting that the 16 to 18 age is very important for youngsters, he said the period between 16th and 18th Lok Sabha is equally significant for a young country like India.

"There is so much for the country that we have to achieve. Be it Atmanirbhar Bharat campaign, or economic targets or many other pledges like this, we have to achieve them during this period," he said.

As per a release from the Prime Minister's Office, several 'green building' initiatives have been incorporated in the construction, including bricks made from fly ash and construction and demolition waste, double glazed windows for thermal insulation and energy efficiency.

Energy-efficient LED light fittings, occupancy-based sensors for light control, air conditioners with variable refrigerant flow (VRV) system for low power consumption, low flow fixtures for the conservation of water, rainwater harvesting system and rooftop solar plant are among other features.