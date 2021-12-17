MARKET NEWS

PM Narendra Modi inaugurates mayors' conference in Varanasi

As many as 120 mayors from various states are participating in the conference whose theme is 'New Urban India'.

Moneycontrol News
December 17, 2021 / 11:59 AM IST
File image of PM Narendra Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday inaugurated the All India Mayors’ Conference here via video conferencing.

As many as 120 mayors from various states are participating in the conference whose theme is 'New Urban India'.

Ahead of the conference, the PMO had said that it has been the constant endeavour of the prime minister to ensure ease of living in urban areas.

The government has launched multiple schemes and initiatives to address the issues of dilapidated urban infrastructure and lack of amenities, it noted.

A special focus of these efforts has been the state of Uttar Pradesh, which has witnessed tremendous progress and transformation of the urban landscape, especially in the last five years, the PMO said.

Close

An exhibition is also being organised from December 17 to 19 to showcase the key achievements of the government of India and government of Uttar Pradesh in the sphere of urban development.

(With PTI inputs)
Tags: #Current Affairs #India #mayors #Narendra Modi #PM Modi #Varanasi
first published: Dec 17, 2021 12:00 pm

