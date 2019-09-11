App
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Sep 11, 2019 11:30 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

PM Modi in Mathura, to launch National Animal Disease Control Programme

The prime minister is expected to launch NADCP aimed at eradicating Foot and Mouth Disease and Brucellosis from livestock

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Mathura, Uttar Pradesh on September 11 to launch the National Animal Disease Control Programme (NADCP). The programme is aimed at eradicating Foot and Mouth Disease (FMD) and Brucellosis from livestock.

The programme aims to vaccinate over 500 million livestock including cattle, buffalo, sheep, goats and pigs against the FMD. It also aims at vaccinating 36 million female bovine calves annually in its fight against the Brucellosis disease.

It is estimated to be cost Rs 12,652 crore, which will be funded by Centre for a period of five years till 2024, the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) said.

He is also expected to launch the National Artificial Insemination Programme and take up the ‘Swachhta hi Seva’ programme.

PM Modi will also launch nationwide workshops in Krishi Vigyan Kendras in all 687 districts of the country on the topic of vaccination, disease management, artificial insemination and productivity, the PMO said.

The prime minister, arrived on September 11 morning and was received by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

First Published on Sep 11, 2019 11:26 am

tags #Current Affairs #India #Narendra Modi #Uttar Pradesh

