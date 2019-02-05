PM Narendra Modi holds talks with Monaco's Prince Albert II, discusses combating climate change

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday held wide-ranging talks with Monaco's reigning monarch Prince Albert II and discussed stepping up cooperation, especially in the renewable energy sector and in combating climate change. Prince Albert, who arrived here on Monday on a week-long India visit, met the prime minister at Hyderabad House here.

There was a good exchange of views on enhancing cooperation, especially in environment and climate change and renewable energy, through sharing best practices, Ministry of External Affairs Spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said.

India and Monaco established diplomatic relations in 2007, though their friendship goes back much further in time, he said on Twitter.

Earlier in the day, External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj called on Prince Albert and discussed opportunities for cooperation in the areas of environment, specially renewable energy, investment into India, smart cities, marine ecosystems, tourism and people-to-people contacts, Kumar said.

On Monday, Prince Albert attended the India-Monaco Business Forum.

The visiting dignitary will proceed on a private tour of India after his official engagements and leave for home on February 10.