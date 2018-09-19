App
Last Updated : Sep 19, 2018 03:13 PM IST | Source: PTI

PM Narendra Modi holds talks with Afghanistan President Ashraf Ghani

It is understood that Ghani briefed Modi about the status of the peace process in the war-ravaged country.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Prime Minister Narendra Modi Wednesday held wide-ranging talks with Afghan President Ashraf Ghani on ways to further boost bilateral cooperation. Ghani arrived here in the morning on a day-long visit.

"Strategic partners and a valued neighbour! PM narendramodi warmly received President of Afghanistan, ashrafghani at the Hyderabad House ahead of the bilateral talks," External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Raveesh Kumar tweeted.

It is understood that Ghani briefed Modi about the status of the peace process in the war-ravaged country.

India has always been favouring an Afghan-led and Afghan-owned peace process to bring peace and stability in that country.
First Published on Sep 19, 2018 02:25 pm

