PM Narendra Modi holds bilateral talks with leaders of Thailand, Myanmar and Bhutan

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today had a series of bilateral meetings, including discussions with his Thai counterpart Prayut Chan-o-cha and Myanmar President Win Myint, on the sidelines of the 4th BIMSTEC Summit here.

"Mr Prayut Chan-o-cha and I had a great meeting. Our talks focussed on boosting cooperation between India and Thailand for the mutual benefit of our citizens," Modi tweeted.

The two leaders are here to attend the 4th BIMSTEC summit.

"The Prime Minister of Thailand, Mr. Prayut Chan-o-cha and PM narendramodi held productive talks in Kathmandu. Their discussions focussed on strengthening bilateral cooperation between India and Thailand," the Prime Minister's Office tweeted.

Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said that the two leaders exchanged views on further cementing the bilateral relationship.

Prime Minister Modi also met Myanmar President Win Myint and discussed ways to strengthen bilateral cooperation. "Our discussions were centred around enhancing cooperation in trade, energy and several other sectors," Prime Minister Modi said.

The two leaders had productive discussions on accelerating cooperation between India and Myanmar, the Prime Minister's Office said. Kumar said the discussion between the two leaders focused on development cooperation, energy and other areas of bilateral cooperation.

Prime Minister Modi also met Dasho Tshering Wangchuk, Chief Advisor of the interim government of Bhutan.

"India cherishes the longstanding and robust friendship with Bhutan. In Kathmandu today, held extensive talks with Dasho Tshering Wangchuk, Chief Advisor of the Interim Government of Bhutan," Modi tweeted.

"Their discussions will add great vigour to India-Bhutan relations," the Prime Minister's Office said. Earlier, Prime Minister Modi and other leaders from BIMSTEC met informally at the Leaders' Retreat here.

"Wonderful discussions and exchange of ideas on strengthening BIMSTEC during the retreat of leaders in Kathmandu this morning," Modi tweeted.

The Bay of Bengal Initiative for Multi-Sectoral Technical and Economic Cooperation (BIMSTEC) is a regional grouping comprising India, Bangladesh, Myanmar, Sri Lanka, Thailand, Bhutan and Nepal. The grouping accounts for 22 percent of the global population, and has a combined gross domestic product of $2.8 trillion.

Prime Minister Modi yesterday held talks with Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and Sri Lankan President Maithripala Sirisena.